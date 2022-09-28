The Port of Corpus Christi becomes first port in state to achieve Texas Cyberstar Certificate

Highlighting its commitment to safety at all levels of its operations, the Port of Corpus Christi has achieved a new milestone by becoming the first port in the state to obtain the Texas Cyberstar Certification, issued by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).

The Cyberstar Certificate Program was launched in May by the Texas DIR to recognize public and private organizations in the state that voluntarily meet specific criteria for cybersecurity best practices. The designation is the latest milestone in the Port of Corpus Christi’s ongoing efforts to enhance its cybersecurity infrastructure.

“We remain committed to our CyberSecurity program at the Port of Corpus Christi. Our cyber team consistently strives to reach new milestones and protect against an ever-changing threat landscape,” said Brooks Lobingier II, director of information technology for the Port of Corpus Christi. “By achieving these milestones, we highlight our commitment to stakeholders, as well as our dedication and leadership to the protection of critical U.S. infrastructure.”

An organization must meet several criteria to obtain a Texas Cyberstar Certificate, including: adopt a cybersecurity risk management program; provide appropriate training and information for employees; maintain consistency with National Institute of Standards and Technology standards for cybersecurity; incorporate public service announcements to encourage cybersecurity awareness; and coordinate with local and state governmental entities.

“In today’s digital age, ensuring the strength of our cybersecurity framework is crucial not only to the safety and success of the Port of Corpus Christi, but to the customers who rely on us to facilitate navigable maritime commerce,” said Sean Strawbridge, CEO for the Port of Corpus Christi. “Receiving this Texas Cyberstar certification is testament of our commitment to this vital piece of our organization’s digital infrastructure.”