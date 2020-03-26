Port of Corpus Christi to remain open during stay-at-home order

The Port of Corpus Christi continues normal operations and does not anticipate significant impacts by the “stay at home” order issued earlier today by Nueces County. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) defines major transportation sectors as “critical infrastructure industry” with special responsibilities to continue operations throughout response efforts to COVID-19.

With this Federal guidance, the Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency issued by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales (effective as of 11:59 p.m. on March 26, 2020, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 3, 2020) will not significantly impact the Port of Corpus Christi. The Port of Corpus Christi will remain accessible to Port Authority employees, marine terminal operators, labor, vessel pilots, tug and barge operators, seafarers, stevedores, vessel agents, line handlers and key personnel needed to maintain operations in support of the transportation and energy industries.

In accordance with the President’s updated “Coronavirus Guidance for America,” CISA developed the “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” list, which includes but is not limited to: medical and healthcare, telecommunications, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater, law enforcement and public works.

“The Port of Corpus Christi fully supports the decision by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales to issue a Stay-at-Home order for all Nueces County residents,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “We also remain committed to upholding our special responsibility of ensuring critical infrastructure for the energy and transportation sectors remain open and business operations continue in a healthy and safe manner.”

The Port of Corpus Christi’s Administration Building will remain closed until April 6, 2020, and all non-operational on-site personnel have been working from home since Friday, March 20, 2020.