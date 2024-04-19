Port of Corpus Christi announces first quarter 2024 volumes

The Port of Corpus Christi and its customers moved 48.9 million tons through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in the first quarter of 2024, a slight decrease from the first quarter of 2023 of just over one percent.

The Port’s customers saw a slight increase in crude oil shipments during this period to 30.2 million tons, and a significant increase in agricultural shipments, but that was outweighed by decreases in refined products and shipments of LNG.

“The Port of Corpus Christi and its customers continue to show strong performance, particularly in the energy and agricultural sectors,” said Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “With a number of infrastructure improvements either underway or in the works, we remain committed to helping our customer base bring continued prosperity to the Coastal Bend region.”

In September, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the final contract for the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project to Callan Marine, Ltd. Phases one and two have concluded, with the third estimated for completion later this year. The fourth and final phase of the CIP is projected to be complete in early 2025. The Port of Corpus Christi also has several other infrastructure projects in development or under construction, including improvements to its Bulk Terminal docks, upgrades to Cargo Dock 9 – which handles break bulk cargo, like wind farm components – and expansion of Oil Dock 1. The latter project will make Oil Dock 1 the first of the Port’s Inner Harbor docks to accommodate the new 54-foot channel depth.

“As the global markets continue to fluctuate amidst ever-changing conditions, the Port of Corpus Christi and its customers are helping to provide certainty at home and abroad,” said David Engel, Chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. “My fellow port commissioners and I look forward to continuing to support ongoing job growth in our area for the benefit of all.”