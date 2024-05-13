Ørsted celebrates completion of offshore wind SOV in Louisiana

America’s offshore wind energy supply chain is marking a major milestone, with the christening of the first-ever American-built, owned, and crewed offshore wind service operations vessel (SOV), which will play a key role in enabling domestic energy production and strengthening America’s energy independence.

U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA-01) and U.S. Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02) joined senior executives from American offshore wind leader Ørsted and Louisiana-based vessel builder Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) at events in Louisiana to celebrate the completion of the SOV, the ECO EDISON.

The ECO EDISON, officially christened at the Port of New Orleans by Jennifer Scalise, is the first U.S.-flagged offshore wind SOV. An example of the major financial investments into U.S. ports, maritime activities, manufacturing, workforce and domestic energy by Ørsted, the vessel will play an integral part of the operation and maintenance of Ørsted and Eversource’s South Fork Wind, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects.

Ørsted’s investment in the ECO EDISON is a testament to the company’s commitment to building a new domestic offshore energy supply chain. The ECO EDISON was built by more than 600 workers – across nearly 1 million work hours – at ECO in-house shipyards in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, with components of the vessel sourced from 34 states, from Alabama to West Virginia.