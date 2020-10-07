McDermott ships FPSO modules to Mexico

McDermott International, Ltd shipped the first topside modules for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for MODEC, Inc. (MODEC).

The FPSO will be located in the Area 1 block, approximately six miles off the coast of Mexico in the shallow waters of the Campeche Bay at a water depth of approximately 105 feet.

"McDermott's unique ability to deliver modular solutions, both onshore and offshore, helps us mitigate risk and improve efficiency," said Samik Mukherjee , Group Senior Vice President for Projects. "We draw from the strong, local workforce we have in Mexico to support this project as well as our experience and expertise as an EPCI leader to safely deliver excellent results on behalf of the customer."

The MODEC project scope of work consists of five FPSO Topside Modules, which will be delivered to the client in two shipments. This first shipment includes modules that will provide compression, vapor recovery and a laydown area for the FPSO.

McDermott's Altamira fabrication facility in Mexico is delivering the FPSO modules and EPCI fixed platform. Engineering support of the project is being performed by McDermott's Houston and Altamira offices.