Kosmos Energy announces oil discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Kosmos Energy announced an oil discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at the Tiberius exploration well.

Kosmos is operator of the well and has a 33.34% working interest alongside Occidental and Equinor ASA (both 33.33%).

The Tiberius exploration well tested a four-way structural trap in the outboard Wilcox trend, located in Keathley Canyon Block 964. The well encountered approximately 250 feet of net oil pay in the primary Wilcox target. Wireline logging has been completed and casing is currently being run to the target depth to enable the well to be used as a future oil producer.

The Tiberius well is located in approximately 7,500 feet of water and was drilled to a total vertical depth of approximately 25,800 feet.

Kosmos will now undertake rock and fluid analysis to confirm the production potential of the reservoir and will work with partners on subsea development options. The discovery is located approximately 6 miles southeast of the Occidental-operated Lucius SPAR production facility, enabling a short tie-back in the event of a development.

Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos Energy’s chairman and chief executive officer said: “Exploration success at Tiberius validates our proven basin infrastructure-led exploration strategy, which is focused on low cost, short cycle development opportunities. The Gulf of Mexico is an advantaged basin with top quartile carbon emissions, and discoveries like Tiberius can bring lower carbon U.S. supply to meet near-term growing oil demand.”