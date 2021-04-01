Graves, Scalise announce Louisiana to receive nearly $110 million in offshore energy revenues

Louisiana coast

U.S. Congressmen Garret Graves and Steve Scalise announced that Louisiana will receive a $109,948,761 share of nearly $249 million in the FY 2020 Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) energy revenues that the four Gulf oil and gas producing states will receive. Of the revenues, the State of Louisiana will receive $87,959,009.28 while the coastal parishes receive $21,989,752.31.

“Every single penny of this funding will be invested in our flood control, coastal restoration, and hurricane protection. But at the end of the day, as great of news as this is, the focus needs to remain on the current trajectory of President Biden’s policies that stop future domestic energy production and pose a threat to our communities – whether that be the increased risk of flooding, the accelerated erosion of our coast, or the displacement of our local jobs,” Graves said. “We had five named storms last year and one of the first actions of the new administration is to effectively cut off our hurricane protection funds. With these disastrous moratoriums, we will become more and more vulnerable with every hurricane that comes through the Gulf - exchanging critical protection and restoration for immense coastal vulnerabilities. This is not a tradeoff I am willing to accept and neither should you.”

“This over $109 million in GOMESA funding will be vital for restoring Louisiana’s coast and strengthening our hurricane protection efforts, and is welcome news for the communities, small businesses and people in our state. Our coastline is the first line of defense against powerful gulf storms, which is why Louisiana took action to dedicate revenues generated from offshore energy exploration and production to coastal restoration and hurricane protection. Today is a reminder that the actions taken by the Biden Administration to ban oil and natural gas leasing will deny us future coastal revenues, and will have a destructive impact on the state of Louisiana and the protection of the millions of people who call this home,” Scalise said.

State of Louisiana and Parishes Disbursements: