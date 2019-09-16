Eagle Ford Terminals receives first vessel

Eagle Ford Terminals Corpus Christi LLC, a joint venture between Plains All American Pipeline and Enterprise Products Partners L.P., received its first vessel at its new dock on the Corpus Christi Ship Channel yesterday.

“The commissioning of our terminal in Corpus Christi is an important milestone for the Eagle Ford Terminals Corpus Christi joint venture that gives producers another option to move growing crude oil production from the Permian Basin and South Texas to markets where it can help to power progress, spark innovation and advance quality of life,” said John Keffer, Senior Vice President – Terminals, at Plains All American, the operator of the joint venture.

“The Plains All American / Enterprise Eagle Ford EF1 Terminal is now in operation, adding incremental export capacity to the region. The Port of Corpus Christi applauds this addition to our gateway’s Permian Basin export pipelines,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “This is yet another recognizable development for the State of Texas and the United States as we continue to be the Energy Port of the Americas.”

The Port of Corpus Christi currently is the third largest U.S. port in total revenue tonnage and is forecasting exports of nearly $15 billion of crude oil in 2019.

“It is imperative that we continue to develop the infrastructure needed to accommodate the growth from our rich production fields in Texas,” said Charles W. Zahn, Jr., Port of Corpus Christi Authority Commission Chairman. “Industry outlooks show no signs of slow-down.”