Venture Global announces fleet of state of the art LNG vessels

Venture Global LNG announced the acquisition and construction of a new large fleet of LNG-powered vessels.

Venture Global's fleet will include nine vessels, currently under construction in South Korea, that will be delivered starting later this year. Six vessels will have a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and three a cargo capacity of 200,000 m3. All nine ships will deploy best-in-class environmental and efficiency technology and will be primarily fueled by Venture Global's liquefied natural gas.

"Venture Global is pleased to announce our new fleet of world-class, next generation LNG vessels, further strengthening our growing role as a major global energy provider. This investment builds on our recent execution of a long-term terminal use agreement for regasification capacity at Europe's largest LNG import terminal, further advancing the integration of our business across the entire LNG supply chain; from natural gas transmission, to liquefaction and export, to best-in-class LNG cargo ships and regasification capacity. This will be complementary to our core business as a supplier to long-term customers while also enabling optimization and optionality by allowing for the transport of LNG directly to the customer's point of need. We are sending a strong signal to the global market of our long-term commitment to meeting the world's growing energy demand at a large scale, bolstering the security of our customers and allies by providing them with clean, affordable, and reliable U.S. LNG as efficiently as possible," said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel.