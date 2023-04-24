Tellurian’s Driftwood Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline Project receives FERC certificate

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) announced that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued the certificate on April 21, 2023, granting authorization for Driftwood Pipeline, LLC’s Line 200 and Line 300, an approximate $1.4 billion natural gas transmission project proposed to be located in Beauregard and Calcasieu Parishes, Louisiana.

The pipelines will have the ability to supply up to 5.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily with virtually no emissions due to the implementation of electric-powered Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) technology from Baker Hughes.

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian thanks the FERC for their thorough and collaborative review of our Driftwood Pipeline Project and we look forward to delivering natural gas in a cleaner and highly reliable way to Southwest Louisiana.”