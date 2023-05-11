Renewable natural gas veteran launches Redtail Renewables

Experienced renewable natural gas (RNG) developer Casey Holsapple announced the launch of RNG platform Redtail Renewables (Redtail).

Redtail develops and operates RNG facilities and dispenses the fuel downstream to logistics, industrial and utility customers.

“I am thrilled to launch and scale Redtail Renewables,” said Holsapple, who will serve as president and CEO. “Our deep experience in the RNG industry will allow Redtail to maximize value for our feedstock partners as well as our customers. We plan to use innovative project solutions, faster construction timelines, and strong downstream relationships to create a best-in-class development platform.”

Holsapple previously helped build an industry leading RNG platform for Kinetrex Energy leading to the acquisition of the company by Kinder Morgan in 2021. Holsapple’s brother, Corey Holsapple, will join Redtail as co-founder and chief financial officer. Corey is a strategy and finance executive with prior experience as the chief financial officer for Fortis Financial, a commercial bank, and as a consultant for Boston Consulting Group. Redtail plans to add additional industry professionals to the team in the coming months.

Redtail has secured an equity commitment from Boston-based Inyarek Partners (Inyarek).

“We are excited to partner with Redtail, a team with a proven track record of execution and extensive relationships in the RNG industry,” said Brett Estwanik, partner and co-founder of Inyarek. “Additionally, we believe RNG is an important resource for enabling many commercial and industrial users to decarbonize their operations, which we expect will continue to fuel significant demand growth.”

Redtail is currently seeking landfills and other partners to complement its existing near-term opportunities and has plans to grow significantly over the next 12 months.