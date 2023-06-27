Ocean Point Terminals, along with New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), a global energy infrastructure company, announced the commencement of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) ship-to-ship transfer operations at Ocean Point’s dock facilities in St. Croix during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The company welcomed the first LNG carrier to its Dock 8, where it will be moored for transfers on a temporary basis until a permanent operation is established on Dock 6 later in the year.

The announcement of the company’s new operation follows a 3-year process to enable LNG carriers to be moored at Ocean Point’s facility for ship-to-ship transfers and creates a new line of business for the company.

Ocean Point Terminals announces arrival of first LNG carrier and start of new business line Ocean Point Terminals CEO Todd Dillabough and USVI Governor Albert A. Bryan, Jr. prepare to cut the ribbon commencing FSU LNG operations at one of the company's marine docks. From left to right: Jeffrey Jones, OPT LNG Project Manager, Capt. John Peacock, OPT Marine Manager, Jeffrey Charles, OPT COO, Todd Dillabough, OPT CEO, Gov. Albert A. Bryan, Jr., USVI Governor, Lt. Jean-Pierre Freeman, USCG Rio St. Croix, Sen. Diane Capehart (D), USVI (Photo: Business Wire)

The LNG will be transferred from large “supply vessels” to smaller “shuttle ships” for redistribution across the Atlantic region.

“We are very pleased to start this new operation,” said Todd Dillabough, Ocean Point Terminals Chief Executive Officer. “The start-up of this project will provide broad benefits to St. Croix and the wider region. Importantly, this project significantly increases access to affordable, reliable, clean LNG fuel in the region to accelerate the regional energy transition. It also expands Ocean Point’s business offering to customers, enables additional follow-on business opportunities, builds on Ocean Point’s significant contributions to the U.S. Virgin Islands over the last 57 years, and positions the company as a key energy logistics hub in the Atlantic Basin for LNG and both sustainable and green tech fuels of the future,” added Mr. Dillabough.