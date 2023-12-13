More than 20.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas pipeline capacity is under construction, partly completed, or approved to deliver natural gas to five U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals that are currently under construction, according to the EIA's Natural Gas Pipeline Project Tracker.

Some of the new pipeline capacity is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and some is under the jurisdiction of the Railroad Commission of Texas. About 13.5 Bcf/d of pipeline capacity is currently under construction, and each new LNG terminal—Plaquemines in Louisiana and Golden Pass, Port Arthur, Corpus Christi Stage III, and Rio Grande in Texas—has one or more pipelines being developed.

× Expand New pipelines will bring significant volumes of natural gas to new LNG export terminals

Southeast Texas Projects

Golden Pass Pipeline: Golden Pass Pipeline, LLC, is expanding the existing 69-mile pipeline that originates northeast of Starks, Louisiana, to enable deliveries of 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas to the Golden Pass LNG terminal in Jefferson County, Texas. The pipeline was originally built in 2010 to transport imported natural gas to interconnected interstate pipelines and northern U.S. markets. Golden Pass Pipeline is changing the primary flow of the pipeline to flow south and adding connections to nearby natural gas supply sources.

Louisiana Connector Project and Texas Connector Project: Port Arthur Pipeline Company plans to construct two pipelines, each with a capacity of 2.0 Bcf/d, to deliver natural gas to the Port Arthur LNG export terminal in Jefferson County, Texas. When completed, the 72-mile Louisiana Connector Project will deliver natural gas through pipeline interconnections in Louisiana and Texas, and the 34-mile Texas Connector Project will extend from interconnections in Texas to the export terminal.

× Expand New pipelines will bring significant volumes of natural gas to new LNG export terminals

Louisiana Projects

Gator Express Pipeline: Venture Global Gator Express is constructing two pipelines, each with approximately 2.0 Bcf/d capacity, to deliver natural gas from pipeline interconnections to the Plaquemines LNG export terminal located about 20 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana. Phase 1 of the project includes a 15-mile pipeline, and Phase 2 includes a 12-mile pipeline.

Evangeline Pass Expansion Project: Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company plans to construct this 13-mile pipeline with capacity of 1.1 Bcf/d. The pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas to the Plaquemines LNG export terminal from a Southern Natural Gas Company interconnection in Mississippi to a new interconnection with the Gator Express Pipeline in Louisiana.

Venice Extension Project: Texas Eastern Transmission is constructing this three-mile pipeline with 1.3 Bcf/d capacity, which will replace an existing segment of its pipeline system, to accommodate natural gas deliveries to the Plaquemines LNG export terminal.

× Expand New pipelines will bring significant volumes of natural gas to new LNG export terminals

South Texas Projects

ADCC Pipeline: WhiteWater Midstream is constructing this 39-mile pipeline with capacity of 1.7 Bcf/d. The pipeline is slated to deliver natural gas to the Corpus Christi Stage III project. This pipeline originates at the end of the Whistler Pipeline near the Agua Dulce hub in Nueces County, Texas, in the Eagle Ford production region.

Corpus Christi Stage III Pipeline: Cheniere Corpus Christi Pipeline is constructing this 21-mile pipeline with 1.5 Bcf/d capacity. The pipeline is co-located with the existing 2.8 Bcf/d pipeline and is slated to deliver natural gas from pipeline interconnections to the Corpus Christi Stage III project.

Rio Bravo Pipeline: Rio Bravo Pipeline Company is constructing two 138-mile pipelines with a combined capacity of 4.5 Bcf/d to deliver natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to the Rio Grande LNG terminal in Brownsville, Texas.