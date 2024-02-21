LNG exports have had no impact on domestic energy costs, TXOGA economic analysis finds

U.S. liquified natural gas (LNG) exports have not had any sustained and significant direct impact on U.S. natural gas prices and have, in fact, spurred production and productivity gains, which contribute to downward pressure on domestic prices, according to an analysis prepared by Dr. Dean Foreman, chief economist for the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA).

“Data confirm LNG exports have had no impact on domestic natural gas prices. In fact, the real price of natural gas in America hit its lowest point in 30 years in mid-February while our LNG exports have neared record highs,” said TXOGA President Todd Staples. “The Administration’s decision to pause approvals of new LNG export facilities, citing potential to raise domestic energy prices, is baseless and another ploy to ultimately end American energy production. These decisions squander the American energy leadership that starts in Texas and puts energy security worldwide at risk.”

“Our research confirms that expanded LNG exports actually spur production and productivity gains, which help to drive prices down,” said Dr. Foreman. “Attributing higher U.S. natural gas prices to LNG exports is inaccurate and risks misguided energy policies that run contrary to the interests of U.S. and especially Texas.”

Other conclusions from the analysis include: