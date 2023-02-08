EIA lowers U.S. natural gas price forecast after a warmer-than-average start to 2023

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects natural gas prices at the Henry Hub to average around $3.40 per million British thermal units in 2023, 47% lower than in 2022.

According to EIA’s February Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), a warmer-than-normal start to the year has reduced natural gas consumption to below average.

“U.S. natural gas inventories fell by less than our expectations in January because of the warmer-than-average weather. With more natural gas in inventory, we reduced our forecast for natural gas prices over the coming year,” said EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis. “There is still a lot of uncertainty, including the possibility of extreme weather later this winter that could increase demand and temporarily slow down production, but those possibilities decrease as we approach spring.”

Increased natural gas production and less demand has allowed U.S. natural gas inventories to rise after a period of below-average levels. EIA expects natural gas inventories to remain above average through the summer.

Other key takeaways from the February 2023 STEO forecast include: