BKV-BPP Power, LLC purchases second natural gas power plant in Texas

BKV-BPP Power, LLC, a joint venture between BKV Corporation and Banpu Power US Corporation, announced that it has closed on the purchase through its subsidiary Temple Generation Intermediate Holdings II, LLC, of the entity that owns a natural gas-fueled power plant, located in Temple, Texas (the Temple II Power Plant).

BKV-BPP Power, LLC, also owns and operates the Temple I Power Plant, a natural gas-fueled, combined cycle facility that sits on the same site as the Temple II Power Plant and utilizes advanced technologies to generate power in a low-carbon, efficient manner.

Robert Dowd, Managing Director of BKV-BPP, LLC, said, "We are very excited to be adding the Temple II facility to our asset base. The location alone provides excellent, synergistic opportunities for our growing Texas-based power business and will allow us to continue to deliver exceptional grid reliability for our customers while focusing on our industry-leading environmental standards."

Built over 2.5 years, the Temple II Power Plant opened for commercial operation in the second half of 2015 and is equipped with modern, flexible, and efficient combined cycle turbines; the power generation facility features advanced emissions-control technology, making it, like the Temple 1 facility, one of the lowest carbon-emitting natural gas-fueled power plants in the U.S. The power plant provides enough energy to power 750,000 homes across central Texas and is strategically located adjacent to the I-35 corridor in central Texas, between Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin.