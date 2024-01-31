Biden Administration's LNG export permit pause sparks controversy

In a significant move announced on Jan. 26, the Biden Administration declared a temporary halt on approvals for pending and future permits to export LNG to non-free trade agreement countries.

The decision aims to conduct a comprehensive review of the climate impacts associated with such exports, sparking varied reactions from environmentalists and the oil and gas industry.

Environmental advocates lauded the administration's decision as overdue, emphasizing the necessity of addressing climate concerns. However, companies eagerly awaiting export licenses raised alarms, expressing apprehension over potential uncertainties in U.S. gas supplies and the potential shift towards fossil fuels.

The pause in approvals and potential changes to DOE reviews of widespread LNG export plans have raised concerns about the future of major LNG terminals along the Gulf Coast and beyond. This includes Virginia-headquartered Venture Global LNG Inc.’s massive proposed CP2 export terminal that has drawn fierce opposition from environmentalists, as well as Commonwealth LNG, Sempra Infrastructure and Energy Transfer projects.

Charlie Riedl, executive director with the Center for LNG, criticized the move, stating, "This is a short-sighted and damaging action that weakens U.S. relations with our allies," emphasizing potential risks to the U.S. economy, jobs and international energy markets.

U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson condemned the decision as "outrageous," arguing that it not only hampers America's economic growth but also strengthens adversaries like Vladimir Putin. Johnson expressed concerns about the administration's request for American taxpayers to invest in defeating Russia while potentially forcing allies to depend on Russian energy.

Commonwealth LNG, waiting 14 months for a non-free trade approval, highlighted the lack of feedback and visibility into the Department of Energy's deliberation process. The reviews for LNG export permits, currently extended to 11 months or more under Biden, contrast sharply with the seven weeks during the previous administration.

The industry contends that LNG exports drive domestic economic growth, job creation and a cleaner energy transition. However, critics argue that the decision jeopardizes U.S. energy leadership globally and undermines commitments to strengthen energy security and reduce dependence on Russian energy. The Biden administration, yet to provide immediate comments, faces a complex balancing act between environmental, economic, and political considerations involving tens of billions of dollars in U.S. gas trade.