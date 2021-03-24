Annova LNG discontinues LNG project

Due to changes in the global LNG market, Annova LNG has announced the immediate discontinuation of its liquified natural gas export facility under development in Brownsville, TX. The project had proposed building a 6.5 MTPA liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility on the Port of Brownsville.

The entire Annova team is very grateful to the greater Brownsville community for having supported this project for several years. We are in the process of notifying our supporters, commercial partners and regulatory agencies of this decision. The Annova LNG project was being jointly developed by its majority owner Exelon Corporation and minority owners Black & Veatch Corporation, Kiewit Energy Group Inc. and Enbridge Inc.