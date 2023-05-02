Zealous Energy expands its Permian Basin footprint, acquiring Danos Roustabout Services Division

Zealous Energy and Environmental Services, LLC, a multi-state provider of energy and environmental services, announces an employee and asset acquisition of the Roustabout Services Division from Danos LLC.

“The Zealous brand has been around for a decade in the Permian Basin, with over $100 million in completed construction projects, working for some of America’s highest quality energy producers and transporters, including majors and independents; all while delivering ‘best in class’ safety performance,” explained Zealous CEO, Kenneth LeBlanc. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to grow our footprint in America’s most prolific oil producing Basin but more excited about the quality of Danos personnel who have joined the Zealous team.”

“Everyone in the industry knows Danos is a world-class organization, so we view this as a golden opportunity to acquire their highly competent and talented roustabout team right here in the heart of the Permian Basin to strengthen our commitment to excellence for our customers,” added Mitch Shoffiett, Vice President of Zealous.

“We are impressed with the Zealous organization and believe they will continue to provide great service to the customers and excellent care to the employees involved in this business. Danos is committed to the Permian Basin; the divestiture enables us to expand our production services business and deliver the excellent service and support our customers rely on,” said Paul Danos, CEO and owner of Danos.

LeBlanc added that Zealous’ strong financial metrics combined with a solid talent base and an extreme focus on safety performance have been the catalysts to drive substantial and significant revenue, employee, and customer growth since 2021. “This transaction will allow for Zealous to achieve further growth on top of the exponential growth we’ve had in the past two years,” said LeBlanc.