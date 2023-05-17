Vopak enters into a binding agreement to divest its terminal in Savannah, Georgia

Royal Vopak has entered into a binding agreement to sell its terminal in Savannah USA to BWC Terminals, a US-based bulk liquids storage company.

The operational capacity of Vopak Terminal Savannah is 250,566 cbm. This capacity is mainly used for the storage of vegetable oils, asphalt, and specialty chemicals.

The cash and debt free enterprise value of the transaction amounts to $106 million. The transaction, subject to certain post-closing adjustments and US capital gains tax, will result in expected net cash proceeds of approximately $80 million. Vopak will report an exceptional gain in the first half 2023. The impact of this divestment is not material for Vopak's 2023 outlook.

Maria Ciliberti, Division President of Vopak Americas: "Although within Vopak we will surely miss our colleagues at the Savannah terminal, we are convinced that our customers and colleagues will be well served by becoming part of BWC Terminals' network in North America. We would like to thank our Savannah colleagues and customers for their trust and contribution to Vopak and will work together towards a closing and smooth transfer to BWC Terminals."

Michiel Gilsing, Chief Financial Officer of Vopak: “The divestment of the Savannah chemical terminal is in line with our strategic goals to improve the financial performance of the portfolio, grow Vopak’s footprint in gas and industrial terminals and accelerate towards new energies. We remain committed to actively manage our portfolio towards infrastructure investments that support the long-term cash flow profile and return ambitions of the company."

The completion of this divestment is subject to certain customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized in Q2 2023.