USA DeBusk acquires Nitro-Lift

USA DeBusk LLC announced the acquisition of nitrogen services provider Nitro-Lift (Nitro Lift Technologies LLC, Nitro-Lift Fabrication LLC, and Nitro-Chem Solutions LLC).

Nitro-Lift is a family-owned and operated industrial services and fabrication company founded in 2006 by Vernon Daniels and Danny Daniels. Nitro-Lift currently services the upstream, midstream, and downstream markets by supplying nitrogen services, fabrication services, and chemical sales. Nitro-Lift has built an innovative, diverse fleet of high-quality nitrogen equipment and owns/operates a 22,000 sq ft fabrication facility, where the team builds specialty vessels and process equipment for the industry sectors. Like USA DeBusk, Nitro-Lift is a culture-driven organization that has become a trusted brand in the industry.

The acquisition of Nitro-Lift will allow USA DeBusk to strategically expand and complement the company’s full suite of turnkey service line offerings while creating industry-first synergies for customers.

In making the announcement, USAD CEO Andrew DeBusk said, “We are thrilled to acquire Nitro-Lift. The founders of Nitro-Lift, Vernon and Danny Daniels, along with all of the employees of Nitro-Lift, have built an outstanding business. We look forward to partnering with the management team of Nitro-Lift going forward.”

USAD will be able to couple Nitro-Lift’s services and capabilities to deliver turnkey value to its customer base unlike any other company in the industry. Nitrogen services pairs well with many of USAD’s mission-critical, specialty services (inert catalyst, unit decontamination / chemical cleaning, emission controls, tank cleaning, pipeline integrity, field services, etc.).

“We are excited about partnering with Nitro-Lift and combining these two great companies,” said USAD Operations Vice President, Martin Gilmour. “Nitro-Lift’s core values are the same as those here at USA DeBusk. Together, we will offer strategic synergies never seen in our industry.”

Nitro-Lift President Vernon Daniels said, “The integration of Nitro-Lift Technologies with USA DeBusk will give us much broader access to the domestic energy markets. This access will allow for continued growth and the ability to deliver unique solutions to our combined customer set.”

Nitro-Lift COO Chase Daniels added, “We are eager to combine the USA DeBusk and Nitro-Lift teams. This will expand our geographic footprint and allow for further growth and collaboration. Regarding our exceptional group of employees, we feel each individual will contribute to the team’s success. We are all excited about the future.”

Moving forward, the company’s nitrogen operations will be branded as Nitro-Lift, A USA DeBusk Company. Nitrogen services are available throughout the United States and Canada.