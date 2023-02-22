Texas based RSI Chemicals and Imperative Chemical Partners combine forces

Imperative Chemical Partners, Inc. and RSI Chemicals, are joining to form one of the largest oil & gas production chemicals businesses focused on the U.S. land market.

With complementary regional presence and natural cultural alignment, the combined company is well positioned for sustained growth and greater resilience in a dynamic market.

Ryan Havens, Imperative's Chief Operating Officer, will take the helm of the combined organization as Chief Executive Officer. Garrett Tucker, RSI's Chief Operating Officer, will continue to serve as COO leading the expanded sales and operations team. Curtis Bordelon, RSI's CEO, will be retiring after a distinguished career in the industry. Neil Harrop, Imperative's current CEO, will remain engaged with the company as a member of its Board of Directors. Neil commented, "The combination of these two exceptional companies will change the landscape in the U.S. land oilfield chemicals market with cultural alignment, a quality management team, a talented and motivated workforce that execute flawlessly, and a combined product line that spans the chain of custody for all chemical needs for completions, flowback, production and midstream operations."

Ryan and Garrett have worked closely together to make this transaction a reality and will work alongside the combined leadership team to seamlessly integrate the companies while remaining focused on service excellence across a customer base ranging from supermajor integrated to small independent oil and gas companies.

"With both companies' positive trajectories, Imperative has increasingly competed with RSI in the market. We have tremendous respect for their talented team, unique capabilities, and service philosophies. I am excited about the next chapter of combining our strengths, executing our plans, and growing our team as we build upon an exceptional customer base", said Ryan Havens, incoming CEO.

Garrett added, "This deal is about driving new growth, improving asset leverage, increasing strategic flexibility, and achieving non-labor synergies. The reality is this transaction will offer new internal opportunities to our current employees and create an attractive destination for those seeking opportunities in an organization well-positioned for market resiliency and continued success."

Imperative shareholders, including Hastings Equity Partners, are excited to partner with One Equity Partners in affecting this transaction. Ryan states "While the addition of One Equity alongside Hastings is a testament to each company's historical performance and the accretive value of the combined investment, it also broadens our foundation for continued growth and success."

Joe Conlon, Managing Director at Hastings, commented, "we are extremely proud of our partnership with management over the years and we are excited about this next phase of growth. The combined company will more effectively serve existing customers and its ability to compete with the largest players in the sector will be enhanced."