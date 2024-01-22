(Reuters) Sunoco said it would acquire fuels storage and pipeline operator NuStar Energy in a deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt, as it tries to diversify its core business beyond distribution of motor fuels.

Sunoco to buy NuStar Energy in $7.3 billion deal

The equity portion of the deal comes up to $2.99 billion, and NuStar's shareholders stand to receive 0.400 of a Sunoco share for each NuStar unit they hold, valuing Sunoco's shares at $23.78. That represents a premium of 31.9% to NuStar's last closing price.

The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both the companies, will give Sunoco access to NuStar's transportation and storage facilities, including a portfolio of about 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminals.

The companies have flagged cost savings of $150 million by the third year following closing of the deal, expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Shares of Sunoco were down 5% in premarket trading, while shares of NuStar were up 23%.

Earlier this month, Sunoco agreed to sell 204 convenience stores in West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma to 7-Eleven Inc for about $1 billion. It said it would also acquire liquid fuels terminals in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Bantry Bay in Ireland from Zenith Energy.

Sunoco, a Dallas-based company, is an affiliate of U.S. pipeline operator Energy Transfer, which is controlled by billionaire Kelcy Warren.