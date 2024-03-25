Summit Midstream Partners announces sale of Utica position for $625 Million

Summit Midstream Partners, LP announced the sale of Summit Midstream Utica, LLC, which includes its approximately 36% interest in Ohio Gathering Company, LLC, approximately 38% interest in Ohio Condensate Company, LLC, collectively with OGC, and wholly owned Utica assets to a subsidiary of MPLX LP for $625 million in cash.

This transaction is the culmination of the comprehensive strategic review process undertaken by the Summit Board of Directors, in consultation with external advisors, that was publicly announced on October 3, 2023. As part of this process, the board considered a wide range of opportunities to maximize value for unitholders, including an outright sale of Summit and other divestiture and partnership-level transactions. The Utica divestiture and conclusion of the strategic review were unanimously approved by the board. The board and management team have completed their active process, but will remain open to all potential value-enhancing transactions.

In connection with the Company's strategic review, the board also evaluated various corporate structures to determine how to drive the greatest long-term value for unitholders. The board believes converting to a C-Corp positions the Company to maximize value by enhancing trading liquidity, greatly expanding the universe of potential investors and optimizing the long-term tax consequences to unitholders. The board and management plan to seek approval from Summit unitholders to convert the Partnership to a C-Corp at a special meeting later this year. Summit expects to file a proxy statement to provide unitholders with additional information about the rationale and benefits of the C-Corp conversion in advance of the special meeting.

Heath Deneke, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented, "We are pleased to announce this compelling transaction with MPLX, which is the result of a thorough strategic review, and generates substantial value creation opportunities for our unitholders. MPLX has been a great joint venture partner and operator of the OGC and OCC assets since Summit entered the Utica Shale in 2014 and we thank both MPLX and our valued Summit employees for their hard work and dedication to the partnership and producer customers in the region".