Space City Services announces acquisition, continued rapid growth

Space City Services (SCS), an environmental and industrial services company, announced its acquisition of Industrial Waste Solutions’ (IWS) bulk-rental and transportation services division based in Houston.

The move allows SCS to expand its services to both companies’ current customers and provide competitive rates to new ones.

Robert Thomas, President of SCS, expressed excitement in welcoming IWS employees, all of whom were instrumental in growing the division to what it is today. With this transaction, SCS’s workforce will increase to approximately 200 employees.

This acquisition boosts SCS’s inventory to more than 1,000 pieces of equipment, including tractors, vacuum trailers, stainless steel tankers and roll-off boxes, to serve their customers. The Lucore Street terminal near Pasadena will also be rebranded for SCS.

“This transaction gives us the resources to continue our reputation for operational excellence. With a record number of projects along the Gulf Coast, we will persist in our rapid, yet strategic growth through acquisition and geographic expansion over the next several years to drive productivity for our customers,” Thomas said.

This acquisition marks the third in two years for SCS. The company’s first acquisition was in 2021 when it acquired Superior Waste Solutions, which included portable bathrooms, dumpsters, and chemical toilet and septic tank sanitization equipment. The second acquisition occurred less than 8 months ago when SCS acquired TIBC, which included frac tanks, watertight roll-off boxes, vacuum boxes, trash roll-off boxes, dewatering watertight roll-off boxes, and dewatering vacuum boxes.

The company provides hazardous and non-hazardous waste transport, bulk chemical transport, turnaround and emergency response in-plant services, waste-management solutions, as well as regional and long hauls in the lower 48 states for a wide range of clients including refineries, petrochemical plants, environmental companies, and oilfield chemical producers.

SCS provides turnkey environmental and industrial storage solutions in addition to its trademark-24/7 services and stainless-steel tank trailer and roll-off equipment rentals. The company has positioned itself within the industrial corridors of the Gulf Coast region, with its home office in Houston and terminals in Beaumont and Corpus Christi, Texas, as well as Geismar, Louisiana.