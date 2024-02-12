Shell to acquire Brewer Oil Company

Shell Mobility Company Operations LLC (Shell), has signed an agreement to acquire 45 fuel and convenience store sites in New Mexico through the acquisition of Brewer Oil Company’s (BOC) retail division.

“The acquisition of Brewer will strengthen our company-owned footprint in the U.S. as we continue to target opportunities for paced retail growth in key markets,” said István Kapitány, Executive Vice President, Shell Mobility. “Brewer’s expansive customer base and desirable locations will deliver immediate value as we strive to meet customers’ evolving needs and provide a premium refueling and retailing experience.”

Subject to regulatory clearance and the satisfaction of closing conditions, the deal is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Shell will acquire 45 BOC sites in New Mexico, comprised of convenience stores, cardlocks for fleet vehicles, and traditional fueling stations. Approximately 450 BOC employees will join Shell via the acquisition, providing the foundation for Shell's retail footprint in New Mexico. BOC and Shell have a long-tenured relationship, with BOC acting as a Shell wholesaler since the 1970s.

This acquisition will be Shell’s first operated retail presence in New Mexico, complementing Shell’s company-owned footprint in the U.S., where it owns and operates nearly 200 convenience retail sites.

In the U.S., Shell serves around 8 million customers per day with a brand presence at approximately 12,000 fueling stations across 49 states.

The U.S. is a key market for Shell, where it operates in 50 states across sectors such as oil, gas, refined products, petrochemicals, wind, and solar. Shell employs more than 12,000 people in the U.S. working to provide a secure supply of energy today, while tackling the energy challenges of the future.

Globally, Shell serves around 32 million customers per day at its mobility sites, who visit for quality fuels, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and convenience and non-fuel products and services.