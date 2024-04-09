Quantix acquires Space City Services

Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners (Wind Point), announced the acquisition of Space City Services (Space City or the company).

Space City specializes in the transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals and waste materials throughout the Gulf Coast region. The company expands Quantix's chemical and waste materials services and reinforces its chemical transportation capabilities.

"This acquisition is important for Quantix as we continue to lead the chemical industry in being a comprehensive provider of supply chain solutions for every need," said Chris Ball, President and CEO of Quantix. "Space City builds nicely on our portfolio and further expands the ways in which we can provide the best service to customers."

"We're thrilled to continue providing our services to our current customers while bringing even more value through Quantix's powerful suite of transportation, export, packaging and warehousing services," said Space City founder, Rob Thomas. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and pursuing this next chapter with Quantix means all of our customers benefit from our shared commitment to provide high-quality services and solutions."

"Rob and his team have built an impressive business with a strong reputation in the chemical transportation space," said Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point. "Space City's work in the chemical waste market will help cement Quantix's position as the leading one-stop supply chain services solution."

Wind Point acquired Quantix (formerly known as A&R Logistics) in 2019 in partnership with board Co-Chair Mark Holden, a veteran logistics executive who served as CEO of Quantix from 2012 until his planned retirement in 2021. Chris Ball, a member of the Quantix leadership team since 2016, with more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, was promoted from President to President and CEO in 2021.

Space City represents the eleventh acquisition for Quantix under Wind Point's ownership. Quantix's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing, export and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals nationwide.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses, with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, Warehouse on Wheels, Valicor Environmental Services, Smart Care, FreshEdge and D&H United.

Kirkland and Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory services to Quantix.