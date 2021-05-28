Pro-Surve has acquired Walzel Technical Services

Pro-Surve Technical Services Acquisitions, LLC has acquired Walzel Technical Services, Inc., an established and proven Inspection Service provider in Ingleside, TX, and the South Texas Region for more than 30 years. Walzel's tenured staff provide enhanced synergy to PSTS with its depth of advanced ultrasonics, thorough understanding of on and offshore fabrication structures and advanced visual and welding inspection capabilities. PSTS will expand Walzel’s service offerings to include all non-destructive testing techniques, reliability engineering services, and pre-job planning utilizing closed loop workflow processes for clients needing mechanical integrity and engineering.

“As new members of Pro-Surve, the Walzel team will continue to provide operational excellence to the South Texas Region and give Pro-Surve the ability to respond quickly and engage locally,” states Steve Wells, Partner, PSTS Acquisitions, “The beautiful office is strategically located on TX-361 in Ingleside and will be managed by Gary Burgess with continuing operational support from Cindy Jette."

Pro-Surve will continue to build a dynamic culture based on providing customized solutions to their clients while advocating for Best in Class service applications for a wide array of Inspection options.