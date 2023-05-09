Montrose Environmental Group acquires GreenPath Energy Ltd.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of GreenPath Energy Ltd., a leading optical gas imaging and fugitive emissions management services firm in Canada.

GreenPath’s leadership, including President Joshua Anhalt, will join Montrose and be integrated into the Company’s Measurement and Analysis Segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In Canada, GreenPath is a leader in methane emission detection, measurement, reduction, and elimination solutions and services. The firm specializes in working with oil and gas companies, helping them make the transition to a cleaner energy future. Founded in 2007 in Calgary, Alberta, GreenPath’s expertise around fugitive emissions has created exceptional client loyalty, allowing the firm to expand its support for companies globally outside its home market of Canada.

“We’re thrilled to join with GreenPath, which will help us to both scale our technical and operational capabilities for multinational corporations and to better serve them across the entirety of their North American portfolio,” said Terence Trefiak, Senior Vice President of Leak Detection and Repair, North America, for Montrose. “For energy producers, it is often hard to understand the problem of fugitive emissions and where to direct their resources. Working together, we will be able to better track, manage, eliminate and reduce fugitive emissions, which supports clients with regulatory compliance, ESG and moving toward a low carbon economy. We welcome our new colleagues and are eager to begin supporting our clients more broadly.”

“We’re excited to join with the talented team at Montrose,” said Joshua Anhalt, President of GreenPath Energy Ltd. “Montrose and GreenPath have exceptional reputations and complementary skillsets, both wanting to partner with clients in moving fugitive and vented emissions management beyond regulatory compliance. We look forward to joining a larger platform to fulfill our mission of building a cleaner, more efficient industry.”