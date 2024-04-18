INEOS completes acquisition of TotalEnergies’ petrochemical assets in France

INEOS has completed the acquisition of TotalEnergies’ 50% share of Naphtachimie (720 ktpa steam cracker), Appryl (300 ktpa polypropylene business), Gexaro (270 ktpa aromatics business) and 3TC (naphtha storage) announced on July 5th.

Until this announcement, these businesses had been joint ventures between the two companies. A number of other infrastructure assets have also been acquired including part of TotalEnergies ethylene pipeline network in France.

INEOS will now fully integrate the Naphthachimie, Gexaro and Appryl petrochemical businesses, assets and infrastructure into INEOS Olefins & Polymers South at Lavera in Southern France. Gexaro, which is located on the Lavera refinery site will continue to be operated by Petroineos.

Xavi Cros, CEO of INEOS Olefins & Polymers South adds, ​"We are pleased that we have today completed the acquisition of TotalEnergies petrochemical assets at Lavera. This is a major step forward for the INEOS French and South European businesses. We will now fully integrate these assets and enhance the competitiveness of our offer."