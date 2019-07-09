Industrial Scientific acquires SAFER® Systems, leader in real-time plume monitoring

Industrial Scientific, a global leader in connected sensing technology is pleased to announce that it has signed and closed on a definitive agreement to acquire SAFER® Systems, headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

SAFER Systems is a global leader in real-time plume modeling and mitigation solutions for the chemical, oil & gas, and transportation industries. Their next-generation, cloud-based platform integrates gas and meteorological sensor data in real time to provide organizations with the intelligence needed to confidently prepare for, and respond to, incidents. SAFER Systems serves customers in 23 countries.

The acquisition adds SAFER Systems’ capabilities in hazard analysis and risk assessment to Industrial Scientific’s core functionality in connected sensing and predictive analytics to deliver impactful solutions across customers and industries.

“Industrial Scientific is making significant investments to provide customers with a more holistic and real-time view of their safety programs,” said Raghu Arunachalam, SVP and general manager of digital solutions at Industrial Scientific. “We are excited by the opportunity to integrate SAFER Systems’ real-time modeling tools with our iNet® platform to enable customers to rapidly respond to incidents.”

“This transaction is the critical next step toward offering customers solutions that simplify, automate, and integrate existing safety systems to save lives and protect communities,” said Eric Fishman, president of SAFER Systems. “It allows us to draw on the strength and reach of Industrial Scientific to deliver real-time solutions as-a-service.”