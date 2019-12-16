Honeywell acquires Rebellion Photonics

Merger

Honeywell has acquired Rebellion Photonics, a Houston-based provider of innovative, intelligent, visual gas monitoring solutions that maximize safety, operational performance, emissions mitigation and compliance in the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries.

Rebellion offers the industry's only real-time monitoring platform that visually identifies and quantifies gas releases to quickly detect and analyze leaks and keep workers safe. The intelligent monitoring system incorporates a sophisticated AI-driven software platform that automatically alerts plant operators if a gas leak, fire or security issue is detected and provides detailed analytics.

Rebellion's self-calibrating technology offers a cost-effective monitoring solution by reducing the need to install, maintain and calibrate sensors throughout a site. Its customers include some of the world's largest oil and gas, petrochemical and power companies, and its solutions are deployed at refineries, oil rigs, offshore platforms, pipelines and power plants.

The acquisition will become part of Honeywell's Safety and Productivity Solutions business, which provides a wide range of gas detection technologies, safety gear, mobility solutions and software to help workers stay safe and productive. Rebellion's technology will also be deployed through Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies business to help process manufacturing customers improve safety and compliance.

"To rapidly respond to a gas leak and keep their facilities safe, oil and gas, petrochemical and power companies are deploying Rebellion Photonics' next generation visual monitoring technology powered by machine learning," said John Waldron, president and CEO of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. "This acquisition complements Honeywell's strong portfolio of process technologies, automation and gas detection solutions and accelerates our transformation to a software-industrial company. Rebellion's employees share our mission of helping keep workers healthy and safe on the job while reducing the environmental impacts of gas emissions."

"Honeywell is an amazing company and a recognized leader in our industry. We are excited to be part of their world-class family," said Robert Kester, CEO of Rebellion Photonics. "Automated visual monitoring is the future of gas leak detection. Combining our products with Honeywell's platform will make this the new industry standard for safety and environmental monitoring globally."

Founded in 2009, Rebellion provides a patented gas cloud imaging system that incorporates cameras and proprietary hyperspectral imaging technology to pinpoint the source of a leak and measure the volume and concentration of gases. The company also provides real-time fire detection and intrusion and surveillance monitoring solutions to keep plants and facilities safe.

Honeywell has more than 60 years of experience in delivering fixed and portable gas detection solutions for industrial, commercial and governmental applications where people can be exposed to toxic or flammable gases. These gas detection solutions can be deployed where workers enter confined spaces or in challenging environments, such as cold storage plants and offshore oil production facilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and there is no change to the company's 2019 financial guidance as a result of the acquisition.