Flutura and Petrogenium announce global partnership

Flutura Business Solutions LLC, a Houston-based industrial IoT intelligence provider, announced a multi-year agreement with Petrogenium USA LLC, an energy consultancy, to deliver fully integrated and digitalized projects, products and services.

Partnership

"Flutura offers a blueprint for a digitalization future for our customers, working from the equipment to the process and then the system level," said Paul Newman, president of Petrogenium USA LLC.

"Many companies are still struggling to get digitalization off the ground to deliver both value and scale. Petrogenium with Futura can deliver deep engineering and domain expertise, combining operational knowledge with Flutura's grounding in economics and data science. We have partnered to deliver maximum value to our customers. The result is profitable operations that meet current shareholder demands, as well as de-risking future operations and reducing time to value. This is a win-win for our customers," said Newman.

Flutura, an energy AI company, powers large scale operational transformation using its Cerebra Cognitive Digital Twin solution. Flutura's Cerebra Portfolio of Industrial AI solutions leverages deep verticalized Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning capabilities to impact operational efficiency improvements and system reliability to support organizations through their digitalization and Energy Transition journeys.

"We are excited to partner with Petrogenium," said Srikanth Muralidhara, Flutura's co-founder and chief customer officer. "With its deep subject matter expertise in process excellence and first-quartile refinery performance, Petrogenium is in an excellent partner to transform digitization efforts in the energy industry. Our combined expertise can support energy and manufacturing companies unlock significant value from their current operation."

"With the current focus on how to operationalize the energy transition, the industry is at an inflection point. This agreement will help the smooth transition during this period of rapid change and resilience," he added.