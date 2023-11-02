ExxonMobil completes acquisition of Denbury

ExxonMobil Corporation announced it has closed its acquisition of Denbury Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.9 billion, or $89.45 per share, based on ExxonMobil’s closing price on July 12, 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Denbury shareholders will receive 0.84 shares of ExxonMobil for each Denbury share.

“This transaction is a major step forward in the profitable growth of our Low Carbon Solutions business,” Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said. “Our expertise, combined with Denbury’s talent and CO 2 pipeline network, expands our low-carbon leadership and best positions us to meet the decarbonization needs of industrial customers while also reducing emissions in our own operations.”

ExxonMobil now has the largest owned and operated CO 2 pipeline network in the U.S. – adding more than 1,300 miles, including nearly 925 miles of CO 2 pipelines in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi – located in one of the largest U.S. markets for CO 2 emissions. The company also has access to more than 15 strategically located onshore CO 2 storage sites.

The acquisition also includes Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain oil and natural gas operations, consisting of proved reserves totaling more than 200 million barrels of oil equivalent as of year-end 2022, with approximately 46,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day of current production. These operations provide immediate operating cash flow and optionality for carbon capture operations.