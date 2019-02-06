Entegris, Versum Materials merge, creating $9B specialty-materials company

Merger

Entegris, Inc. and Versum Materials, Inc. have agreed to combine in a merger of equals. The combined company will be a premier specialty materials company for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries.

The combined company will retain the Entegris name and will be headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, and will maintain a strong operational presence in Tempe, Arizona.

Upon closing of the transaction, Entegris CEO Bertrand Loy will serve as Chief Executive Officer, Entegris CFO Greg Graves will serve as Chief Financial Officer, and Versum Materials General Counsel Michael Valente will serve as General Counsel of the combined company, supported by a highly experienced and proven leadership team that reflects the strengths and capabilities of both companies.

The combined company’s Board of Directors will have nine members, consisting of four directors from the existing Versum Materials board, including Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman of the Versum Materials Board, who will serve as Chairman of the Board of the combined company, and five directors from the existing Entegris Board, including Bertrand Loy.

Entegris President and Chief Executive Officer, Bertrand Loy said, “We are excited to combine with Versum Materials to create a premier specialty materials company for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. The combined company will be ideally positioned to more effectively help our customers achieve higher yields and new levels of performance and reliability, and together, we will be well positioned to take advantage of long-term secular semiconductor growth, and to tackle new industry process challenges. I have great respect for the Versum Materials team and look forward to joining forces as we embark on this next chapter and create new value for our stockholders, employees and customers.”

Versum Materials President and Chief Executive Officer, Guillermo Novo said, “We could not ask for a better partner in Entegris. This merger will create greater benefits and growth opportunities than either company could have achieved on its own. It dramatically accelerates our goal of portfolio diversification – creating an end-to-end materials solutions provider across the entire semiconductor manufacturing process. With enhanced global scale and world class technical expertise, we’ll be poised to drive further innovation and support investments across our technology, infrastructure, and additional capabilities – enabling us both to better serve our customers and provide expanded opportunities for our employees.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of U.S. and international regulatory approvals, and approval by the stockholders of each company.