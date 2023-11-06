Energy Transfer completes acquisition of Crestwood

Energy Transfer LP announced the completion of its merger with Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

The merger was approved by Crestwood unitholders at its special meeting of unitholders held on October 30, 2023. Effective with the opening of the market on November 3, 2023, Crestwood’s common units and preferred units ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Holders of Crestwood common units received 2.07 Energy Transfer common units for each Crestwood common unit held by them (the “Common Unit Merger Consideration”).

Additionally, each outstanding Crestwood preferred unit was, at the election of the holder of such Crestwood preferred unit, either, (i) converted into a new preferred unit of Energy Transfer that has substantially similar terms, including with respect to economics and structural protections, as the Crestwood preferred units; (ii) redeemed in exchange for $9.857484 in cash plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the date of such redemption; or (iii) converted into a Crestwood common unit at the then-applicable conversion ratio of one Crestwood common unit for ten Crestwood preferred units, and such Crestwood common units then received the Common Unit Merger Consideration. The new Energy Transfer preferred units will be Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Units and will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ETprI”.

As a result of the acquisition, Energy Transfer now owns and operates more than 125,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in all the major U.S. producing regions and markets across 41 states, further enhancing its leadership position in the midstream sector. The transaction is immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit for Energy Transfer, and adds significant cash flows from firm, long-term contracts and significant acreage dedications. Additionally, the combined operations of the two companies are expected to generate initial annual run-rate cost and efficiency synergies of at least $40 million before additional anticipated benefits of financial and commercial synergies.