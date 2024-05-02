Dow to sell flexible packaging laminating adhesives business to Arkema

Dow announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its flexible packaging laminating adhesives business, within Dow's Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment, to Arkema.

This transaction enables the company to further increase its focus on core, high-value downstream businesses. The proceeds of this transaction will support Dow's capital allocation priorities, including accelerating our growth strategies and delivering long-term shareholder value.

"In line with Dow's best-owner mindset, we are focused on proactively managing our asset portfolio to invest in businesses with competitive positions in attractive markets," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "Proceeds will help us advance our long-term Decarbonize & Grow and Transform the Waste strategies designed to capture more than $3 billion in annual earnings growth by 2030."