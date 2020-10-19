ConocoPhillips to acquire Concho Resources for $9.7B

ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources have entered into a definitive agreement to combine companies in an all-stock transaction, making ConocoPhillips the largest independent oil and gas company in terms of daily production. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

The all-stock transaction is valued at $9.7 billion, and the enterprise value of the deal is $13 billion, according to a presentation. The combined company's enterprise value is expected to be approximately $60 billion, and its pro forma net debt was $12 billion as of June 30. By 2022, the combined company is expected to achieve $500 million of annual cost and capital savings due to lower general and administrative costs as well as a reduction in ConocoPhillips’ future global new ventures exploration program, the companies said.

Highlights of the transaction include:

Two best-in-class asset portfolios that create a combined resource base of approximately 23 billion barrels of oil equivalent with a less than $40 per barrel WTI cost of supply and an average cost of supply below $30 per barrel WTI.

ConocoPhillips and Concho expect to capture $500 million of annual cost and capital savings by 2022.

A financial framework that delivers greater than 30 percent of cash from operations via compelling dividends and additional distributions.

Elevated commitment to environmental, social and governance excellence with a newly adopted Paris-Aligned Climate Risk strategy, available at www.conocophillips.com.

“The leadership and boards of both companies believe today’s transaction is an affirmation of our commitment to lead a structural change for our vital industry,” said Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips chairman and chief executive officer.

“Concho is a tremendous fit with ConocoPhillips. Together, ConocoPhillips and Concho will have unmatched scale and quality across the important value drivers in our business: an enviable low cost of supply asset base, a strong balance sheet, a disciplined capital allocation approach, ESG excellence and great people. Importantly, the transaction meets our long-stated and clear criteria for mergers and acquisitions because it is completely consistent with our financial and operational framework.”

“Through this combination, we are joining a diversified energy company with even more scale and resources to create shareholder value in today’s markets and beyond,” said Tim Leach, chairman and chief executive officer of Concho Resources.

“Thanks to our team, Concho is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the United States, with a high-quality asset base, a culture of operational excellence, safety and efficiency, and a strong balance sheet. Through consolidation, we will apply our assets, capabilities and superior performance to the business model of the future, creating a better-capitalized company with enhanced capital discipline, more flexibility and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. From our position of strength and in light of market trends, our board of directors and management team evaluated a wide range of options and unanimously determined that combining with ConocoPhillips is the best path forward for Concho and our shareholders. We look forward to bringing together our complementary operations, teams and cultures to realize the upside potential of this exciting combination.”