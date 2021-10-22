Clough acquires 100% Ownership of J.J. White Incorporated

Clough is pleased to announce it has acquired 100% ownership of J.J. White Incorporated (JJ White), a general construction contractor based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

JJ White is a fourth-generation family-run business with a tradition of excellence in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, & New England construction industries dating back to its founding in 1920.

JJ White specializes in General, Mechanical, Electrical, API Tank, Exchanger, and HVAC Construction.

James White, President and CEO for JJ White stated: “I am very excited about this next chapter for our company. Both JJ White and Clough were founded as family-run businesses and have an unwavering commitment to safety and execution excellence. Together, both companies have a core drive to always find a way to deliver for our clients. I am deeply proud of our employees for their contributions to the culture we have built, and I’m confident that our integrity and quality of service that our customers have come to rely on will remain at the forefront of our business as we integrate into the Clough Group family of companies.”

Peter Bennett, CEO and Managing Director for Clough said: “The combination of two very strong companies in JJ White and Clough brings together over 200 years of industry experience and history. This acquisition forms a critical part of Clough’s strategic direction and evolution in the North America region. It expands Clough’s full-services capabilities both in terms of geographic reach and our market offerings. I am very excited with the potential and capability we can now deliver in North America as we welcome our new colleagues from JJ White.”

Martin Siddle, Executive Vice President for Clough in North America said: “JJ White is a well known industry contractor with an impressive and proven track record of delivering quality service and solutions to its customers. Its 100-year history, company values and dedication to safety merge seamlessly into Clough’s culture and operating standards. I am looking forward to working with our new colleagues as we welcome the JJ White family of employees into our North America operations. The acquisition strengthens Clough’s full-services capabilities throughout the entire project lifecycle, including our deep roots in engineering and construction execution and further positions Clough as a trusted engineering and construction partner in North America.”

Following the acquisition, James White will move into an executive advisory role and Clough’s Adam Stashick, formerly Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development, will take over operations as President for JJ White.