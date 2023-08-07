Chevron completes acquisition of PDC Energy

Chevron Corporation announced that its acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc. has been completed following approval by PDC Energy shareholders.

“We’re pleased to welcome PDC Energy into Chevron,” said Bruce Niemeyer, Chevron’s president for Americas Exploration & Production. “Our companies have similar cultures, with a focus on safe and reliable operations, teaming to deliver results, and benefiting the communities where we operate. PDC’s high-quality assets open up even greater opportunities in important U.S. basins where Chevron already has a strong presence.”

The assets acquired include 275,000 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin adjacent to Chevron’s existing operations, which add more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent proved reserves, and 25,000 net acres in the Permian Basin that are held by production.