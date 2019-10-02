Motiva's Flint Hills purchase may be finalized by end of month

Photo courtesy Motiva Enterprises

Motiva Enterprises will be ready to complete the purchase of a Flint Hills Resources chemical plant next to its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by the end of October, sources familiar with Motiva’s plans said to Reuters.

With the addition of the chemical plant, which has an ethane cracker but lacks units to process ethylene coming from the cracker, Motiva plans to accelerate the construction of a polyethylene unit to process the ethylene.

Due to the accelerated timeline for the polyethylene unit, Motiva will slow down work on an ethane cracker and an aromatics unit it planned to build in the refinery.

The final investment decision on the last two units is being pushed back to late 2021.