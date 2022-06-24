CG Thermal LLC acquires AirBTU Thermal & Design Division

CG Thermal LLC of Twinsburg, Ohio, announced the acquisition of AirBTU Thermal and Engineering Division located in Columbus, Ohio.

The acquisition follows the 5-year exclusive technical sales and marketing contract that already existed between the two companies. The President of AirBTU, Jim Shook, will be intimately involved with the engineering and design department of CG Thermal after the acquisition. He commented “the greater resources and market breadth of CG Thermal will allow use of our leading technologies to be greatly expanded”.

AirBTU has historically focused on sulfuric acid production and regeneration industries, as well as CO₂ capture,energy storage and energy recovery processes. With over 20 years of experience serving the industry, AirBTU has also created a strong position as a valued consultant for high temperature piping applications. Their main product is a highly engineered, proprietary custom-designed high temperature gas to gas recuperator, known in the industry as the AirBTU Variable Pitch Radial Recuperator (VPRR).

The proven design and operating experience of AirBTU in high temperature applications is a valued addition to CG Thermal’s ability to service existing customers and emerging markets.

CG Thermal is a full-service engineering and equipment manufacturer which historically concentrates on applications requiring harsh and corrosive process streams. Their technical offerings include highly corrosion resistant heat exchangers, vessels and columns as well as heat transfer process design services. With strong inhouse engineering, sales and management resources, CG Thermal is well positioned to support and expand AirBTU activities moving forward.

CG Thermal’s VP of Technical Sales & Engineering, Joan Bova, believes this is a great acquisition for CGThermal, AirBTU as well as the customers we work with. Joan stated “that over the past three years we have been able to see the major value that AirBTU designs into each project with their exceptional ‘out-of-the-box’ engineering approach to arrive at custom designs that outperform existing designs.”