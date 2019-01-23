Celanese to acquire Linde's Clear Lake syngas plant

Celanese Corp. announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a synthesis gas (syngas) production unit from Linde PLC. The production unit, which has a production capacity of 365,000 metric tons per year (m.t./yr), is located at the Celanese Clear Lake acetyl intermediates manufacturing facility located in Pasadena, Tex.

“By acquiring this syngas production unit, Celanese will have the capability of producing a critical raw material for the world’s largest acetyl intermediates production facility,” said Todd Elliott, Celanese Senior Vice President, Acetyls. “Linde is currently the primary carbon monoxide supplier to the Clear Lake facility, and the acquisition of this synthesis gas production unit will provide Celanese with future productivity and growth configuration options.”

Syngas is a crucial intermediate resource for the production of acetic acid, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and synthetic hydrocarbon fuels.

Celanese and Linde PLC expect to complete the transaction pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial details of the deal are not being disclosed at this time.