Celanese completes acquisition of ExxonMobil's Santoprene

Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, announced it has completed the acquisition of the Santoprene™ TPV elastomers business of ExxonMobil Corporation.

“We are excited to welcome the Santoprene™ team to Celanese,” said Lori Ryerkerk, chairman and chief executive officer. “They have built an industry-renowned brand and product portfolio in the Santoprene™ business that will immediately strengthen the unrivaled portfolio of engineered solutions we bring to our customers.

The company announced the acquisition of the Santoprene™ business in June 2021 for a total purchase price of $1.15 billion. As part of the transaction, Celanese has acquired the following:

Santoprene™, Dytron™, and Geolast™ trademarks and product portfolios

Customer and supplier contracts and agreements

Two world-scale production facilities in Pensacola, Florida, U.S. and Newport, Wales, U.K. with over 190 kt of total annual production capacity

Comprehensive TPV intellectual property portfolio with associated technical and R&D assets

Approximately 320 highly-skilled employees including world-class manufacturing, technical, and commercial organizations

"We look forward to the partnership of our commercial and technical teams to take a wider range of Engineered Materials’ solutions into targeted growth areas that will generate meaningful shareholder value,” said Ryerkerk.