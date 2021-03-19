BrandSafway announces agreement to acquire National Coating & Lining Company

BrandSafway has signed an agreement to acquire the National Coating & Lining Company, a privately owned business specializing in the restoration and protection of concrete and ferrous metals for the water and wastewater industry throughout the western United States.

“We’re pleased to announce this agreement with the National Coating & Lining Company,” said Art Eunson, president of Metro and Infrastructure for BrandSafway. “Bringing National Coating & Lining’s highly specialized knowledge in surface preparation, concrete repair, coatings and linings in the water industry to BrandSafway will provide additional expertise and allow us to expand our services throughout North America, especially in the western region. Our combined customers will benefit from a broader range of solutions and greater depth of expertise in access, forming, shoring and industrial services.”

Based in Murrieta, California, National Coating & Lining is the water industry leader in concrete and ferrous metals protection and restoration in the western United States. Established in 2006, as a division of the SoCal Pacific Construction Corporation, National Coating & Lining has a proven leadership team, committed to the highest industry quality standards and exceeding the requirements of the SSPC (The Society for Protective Coatings) Painting Contractor Certification Programs.

“This is a great opportunity for National Coating & Lining Company and our employees,” said Jim Pleasants, National Coating & Lining Company president. “National Coating & Lining has a highly experienced team with a great depth of knowledge in the water and wastewater industry, which will complement the expertise that BrandSafway has in access, scaffolding, forming, shoring and related services.”

The closing of this transaction is anticipated on or before April 1, 2021.