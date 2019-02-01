BrandSafway acquires Forming Concepts

In a move to expand its forming and shoring capabilities throughout the U.S., BrandSafway and Aluma Systems Concrete Construction, a BrandSafway company, have acquired Forming Concepts, a leading provider of concrete formwork solutions in the U.S. With more than 35 years of experience, Forming Concepts delivers cost-effective and high-performing concrete forming solutions, engineered for the challenges of today's commercial construction industry.

Moving forward, Forming Concepts will operate as Forming Concepts, By BrandSafway, an independent business under the BrandSafway umbrella.

