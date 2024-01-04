Black Bay Energy Capital acquires process technologies & catalyst business from Merichem Company

Black Bay Energy Capital (Black Bay) announced the acquisition of Merichem Company’s technology business unit, comprised of Merichem Process Technologies and Merichem Catalyst Products, which will collectively be renamed “Merichem Technologies.”

Merichem Company will maintain its caustic services business, which handles spent caustic for beneficial reuse.

Black Bay is a private equity firm focused on the energy and specialty chemical sectors. Merichem Technologies represents a new sulfur-treating platform for Black Bay, which will be led by Cyndie Fredrick, previously SVP & General Manager of Merichem Company, and joined by the existing management team.

Founded in 1945, Merichem Company is a global leader in full-service sulfur removal, caustic treating and spent caustic treatment technologies. Merichem also provides spent caustic handling services as an alternative to technology solutions. For 78 years, Merichem Company has served customers worldwide with its deep expertise and comprehensive capabilities in design and engineering, fabrication, research and testing, logistics, implementation, and technical support.

The new standalone platform, Merichem Technologies, will be a global provider of sulfur treating technologies and solutions, including LO-CAT®, FIBER FILM®, THIOLEX®, MERICAT®, MERICON®, and a suite of proprietary chemical catalysts. The Company’s capabilities will include design, engineering, fabrication, R&D, and implementation of chemical catalysts and mechanical solutions to treat sulfur and other impurities across many different industries and markets, including renewables, gas treating, downstream and midstream, and many others. The new entity will be led by Cyndie Fredrick (CEO), Rene Campos (CFO), Jeff Gomach (SVP Technology), and William Rouleau (SVP Catalysts), all former managers within process technologies and catalyst products of Merichem Company. Merichem Company CEO Kendra Lee will join the Merichem Technologies board in concert with the acquisition.

Cyndie Fredrick, CEO of Merichem Technologies, stated, “The Merichem Technologies team has successfully deployed highly engineered & patented technologies, chemical catalysts, and mechanical solutions to various end markets including liquified natural gas (LNG), midstream oil and gas, refining of traditional crude and renewable feedstocks, biogas/landfill/RNG production, geothermal energy production, and chemical manufacturing. Merichem Company has been a fantastic steward of this business for decades, and the entire Merichem Technologies team is excited about our new partnership with Black Bay and the ability to pursue new avenues for growth.”

“Sulfur treatment is a critical path item across many industrial applications around the world. Hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S), mercaptans, carbon dioxide, and other related impurities must be dealt with to ensure environmental compliance, sustainable operations, and a saleable end product. We are thrilled to partner with Cyndie, Rene, Jeff, William, and the rest of the Merichem Technologies team to accelerate growth and expand the portfolio of solutions to help clients with their operational and environmental goals,” said Tom Ambrose, Partner of Black Bay. Sam Scofield, Vice President of Black Bay, added, “The sulfur treatment industry is massive and spans many end markets. We believe that Merichem Technologies is the right platform to create a comprehensive, industry-agnostic sulfur treatment solutions provider.”

Kendra Lee, Chairman and CEO of Merichem Company, stated, “Our reputation has always stood on the principles of proven performance, unsurpassed expertise, and an uncommon commitment to our customers. This divesture is a major milestone for Merichem Company as we continue to execute on our strategic vision, further cementing our leadership position in caustic services. I am also excited to work with the Merichem Technologies team and investors as they take the technology businesses to the next level.”

Black Bay’s primary legal advisor was Fishman Haygood (Chip Saulsbury and Meghan Montgomery). Merichem Company’s financial and legal advisors, respectively, were Grace Matthews and Hughes Arrell LLP.