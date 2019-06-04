Becht Engineering announces acquisition of Dynamic Performance Management

Becht Engineering (Becht) and Dynamic Performance Management (DPM) have joined forces to help our clients solve their performance problems. Becht Engineering has made a name for itself as the industry leader in specialty engineering services providing continued support to 90% of the refineries in the United States & Canada and internationally in South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and other locations. DPM has pioneered a novel methodology in delivering performance improvement and technical training. By solidifying their training department expertise, Becht is now poised to service their clients throughout the lifecycle of their business in Operations, Maintenance and Technical (Engineering) departments. This partnership, the newly formed Becht Performance Group, a division of Becht Engineering, brings incredible benefits to both current and future clients as they diagnose, assess and manage their most important resources – their people.

Derek Becht, Vice President of Maintenance and Projects said, “We are thrilled about the opportunities that our acquisition of DPM provides. We’ve seen a significant threat in the industry from the lack of institutional knowledge transfer from the retiring workforce. Our combined service offerings have expanded to enable Becht to deliver exceptional organizational strategy and resource training powered by world class subject matter experts.”

In partnering with Becht, DPM has already leveraged SMEs in operations, maintenance, and engineering to deliver customized assessment and training programs, domestically and internationally. “We’re addressing the resource gap between the experienced work force and early career staff with a structured approach to capturing and transferring knowledge using effective techniques. We’ve proven out the partnership concept and we’re excited about the quiet successes we’ve already had. Now it’s time to drive real change in the way our industry thinks about performance improvement,” said Gordon Swett, President of DPM. “The Becht Performance Group, will deliver an unparalleled level of service and expertise to our clients.”