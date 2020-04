Fire

A fire breaks out on Thursday at oil giant Rosneft’s Novokuibyshev petrochemical unit in Russia’s Samara region, the emergency ministry said to Reuters.

Four people were hurt in the fire and were receiving medical attention, the ministry said in a statement, adding that firefighters were working to put out the blaze.

Rosneft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

