Zephyr Energy announces start of well drilling operations

Zephyr Energy plc, the Rocky Mountain oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development and carbon-neutral operations, is pleased to announce the spud and start of the main drilling operation on the State 36-2 LNW-CC-R well at Zephyr's flagship project in the Paradox Basin, Utah (the Paradox project).

Further to the company's announcement on 17 April 2024, the rig-up operation for the Helmerich & Payne Rig 257 (the Rig) was completed yesterday, 24 April, and shortly thereafter the surface section of the well was spud.

The well, for which the company expects to recover substantially all the drilling costs incurred through the well control insurance policy that it had in place for the State 36-2 LNW-CC well (the original well) will target the Cane Creek reservoir and the highly productive natural fracture system encountered by the original well. Drilling is planned to a total depth (TD) of 10,362 feet measured depth (9,600 feet true vertical depth) and will incorporate a short, 270-foot horizontal reservoir section. The well has been designed and permitted such that the horizontal section can be extended to a further 10,000 feet in the Cane Creek reservoir, should that be required in the future.

Drilling operations are expected to take approximately 30 days. After reaching TD and setting a production liner, the Rig will be demobilized and the well will be prepared for production testing.

Colin Harrington, Zephyr's CEO commented: "After months of meticulous planning we are delighted to have commenced full drilling operations with the prime objectives of delivering a safe and timely drilling operation followed by a successful well test.

"We look forward to providing regular updates as drilling progresses."